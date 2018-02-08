Storytellers: Work is the Curse of the Drinking Classes

Enjoy a live performance of the hit one-man show featuring Johnson Flucker as Oscar Wilde.
Tickets: $30/adults, $20/senior and students
Presented by Pequot Library and the Yale Clubs of Lower Fairfield and Eastern Fairfield County.
“Work Is the Curse of the Drinking Classes” is the award-winning fully staged and costumed solo-show based on the life and work of Oscar Wilde. Johnson Flucker plays the poet, novelist, essayist, playwright, and truth-teller who–penniless and near friendless–sits in a Parisian café contemplating his past, present, and prospects for a not-too-promising future.
