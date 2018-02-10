Pet Adoption & Boutique

Event calendar brought to you by
Stratford Animal Control
225 Beacon Point Road
Stratford, CT
06615
USA
The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a pet adoption event. There will be many wonderful animals available for adoption. Please stop by to meet them and shop in our boutique. There will be T-shirts, candles, crafts, animal supplies and more.
Saturday, 10 February, 2018
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Contact:
Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
