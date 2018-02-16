Carolyn Halsted Piano Concert 'The Ground Doth Sing'

Description: Grounds, chaconnes, and other music by Bach/Busoni, Halsted, Purcell, Part, Whitbourn, and Ligeti.

BIO:

Carolyn Halsted holds degrees from Oberlin Conservatory of Music (music history, piano performance) and Wesleyan University (world music, specializing in South Indian music and piano). Her principal piano teacher was Jeaneane Dowis, with whom she studied post degrees. She has taught music in Chennai (India) and at Eastern Connecticut State University, the Community Music School in Centerbrook, New England Music Camp, Friends Music Camp, Wesleyan University, and privately. She performs frequently as soloist, accompanist, and chamber musician, collaborating with members of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, CONCORA, and faculty and students at Central Connecticut State University and Wesleyan. She plays for ballet classes at Wesleyan, and has served as music director, organist, or guest musician in many Connecticut parishes. She has also written numerous piano, vocal, and choral works.