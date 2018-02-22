+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Middlesex Drum Circle

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

 A group of people that enjoy a good drum rhythm, especially when put into a circle. No reservations are necessary, extra percussion instruments will be available, though you are encouraged to bring your own.

Thursday, 22 February, 2018

Contact:

Anne Marie

Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$5 suggested donation

Categories:

