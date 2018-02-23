+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
The Coconuts ' Nutty by Nature'

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

Comedy Rocks! Hilarious Parodies, Sing-Alongs & Good Ol’ Rock ‘n’ Roll. More than just a comedy show…More than just a band…The Ultimate Baby Boomer Party Band!
Johnny Eagle (vocals, blues harp, kazoo, percussion), Joe Beetz (guitar, vocals), Sal Monella (bass guitar, vocals, trumpet)

 

Friday, 23 February, 2018

Contact:

Anne Marie

Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

