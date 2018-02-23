Event calendar brought to you by
The Coconuts ' Nutty by Nature'
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Comedy Rocks! Hilarious Parodies, Sing-Alongs & Good Ol’ Rock ‘n’ Roll. More than just a comedy show…More than just a band…The Ultimate Baby Boomer Party Band!
Johnny Eagle (vocals, blues harp, kazoo, percussion), Joe Beetz (guitar, vocals), Sal Monella (bass guitar, vocals, trumpet)
Friday, 23 February, 2018
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
