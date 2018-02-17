Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford - Make New Friends- Mingle
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Date & Time: Saturday , February 17, 2018
8:00 PM
All ages
Northern Lights (Stamford Marriott)
243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901
Cost: $10.00
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Website: http://www.socialevents123.com
E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com
Phone: 516-908-9638
Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 17 February, 2018
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 516-908-9638
Click to Visit
