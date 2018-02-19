Winter Break Out Day: Winter on the Farm

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Discover what is happening on Heckscher Farm in the winter! Visit our Maple Suagarhouse and see how the season is progressing, complete a farm scavenger hunt, try your hand at spinning wool, and meet some of the residents of Heckscher Farm! Make your own butter, create some great crafts, and join us at 2:30 for one of our favorite winter treats - vanilla ice cream with SM&NC's own maple syrup!
SM&NC: Free Non-members: Included with gate admission
