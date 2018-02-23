Birds in Art Opening Reception

Birds, in all of their majesty and fragility, connect us with the natural world and have been the source of artistic inspiration for millennia. Today, talented artists from across the globe vie for membership in the exclusive cadre of avian artists chosen to exhibit in "Birds in Art." Now into its fifth decade, Birds in Art is recognized around the world as the exhibition that sets the standard for avian art.

RSVP by Monday, February 19 to rsvp@stamfordmuseum.org or by calling 203-977-6521