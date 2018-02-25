Outdoor Adventures: Extreme Maple Syrupping

Join us for a special behind-the-scenes look at our Maple Syrupping operation and get to help with some of the daily tasks that go into turning our sap into syrup! Help to collect sap and measure how much sugar is in it, learn to use our auger to drill tap holes, tour our sugarbush, and more! See the process of turning sap into syrup with our evaporator and do a taste test of the different grades to see which one you prefer! We'll end our program with a special treat featuring our own maple syrup! Meet at the Maple Sugar House. Limited enrollment; pre-registration only. Recommended for ages 6 and older.