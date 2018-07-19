Curtain Call's Summerstock Musical Theatre Workshop

Curtain Call's Summerstock Programs are full-day, theatre arts workshops. We provide a well-balanced curriculum where students rotate between a team of instructors in age appropriate groups to receive specialized instruction in various subjects. Our Summerstock Musical Theatre Session runs July 9 to 20, 2018 (Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 4:30pm) for ages 11 to 16. Students should bring a lunch each day. This fun and focused, full-day workshop will sharpen skills in singing, acting and dance/movement. In age-appropriate groups (5th and 6th grade, 7th and 8th grade, high school), students will rotate between these three subjects and be introduced to various musicals that share a common theme. The session also includes a day that focuses entirely on audition preparation. Selected pieces from the classroom will be performed by each group in a showcase July 20, 2018 at 7:00pm.
