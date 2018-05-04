Barts Tree Service Comedy Series

Underwritten by Wells Fargo

Upright Citizens Brigade All-Stars is a 90-minute, unscripted and totally improvised performance from the company at the forefront of improvisational comedy. Three of UCB’s best main-stage performers are teamed up with a celebrity UCB alumni (TBA soon!) to perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again.

The UCB Theatre (founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh) has been home to some of today’s biggest comedy stars, with numerous alumni performing and writing on such TV shows and films as: Broad City, Saturday Night Live, Silicon Valley, Veep, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Key and Peele, The Daily Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Bridesmaids, The Hangover, The Heat, and many more!