PS4D 4th Annual Benefit Gala - A Night in Hollywwod

Parents of Students for a Dream, (PS4D) is a nonprofit organization created by a group of Norwalk and Stamford women concerned about the academic future of children from the immigrant community in the state of Connecticut. PS4D’s mission is to provide the means to inspire immigrant parents and students who are seeking the American Dream through education.

PS4D members have the vision of creating a society where parents can have access to the necessary educational tools to fully assist their children. PS4D’s goal is to mentor parents so that they can foster a positive academic influence to our future leaders, and to encourage Connecticut's immigrant youth to attain the American Dream through higher education.

PS4D began their hard work in January 2012 but became a non-profit organization in 2017. Since its inception PS4D has been able to raise funds to deliver more than 30 scholarships to undocumented students from the following cities Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, Manchester, Meriden, New Britain, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Haven, Norwalk, y Stamford.

PS4D began to work in the community as a support group of Connecticut Students for a Dream, (C4D). In conjunction with this organization PS4D worked on educational and informative events in Neighbors Link (better known now as Building One Community) and the Aspiring Leadership Through Action Academy, (ALTA) in the city of Stamford. PS4D has continued working with the community talking with immigrant parents in their local high schools and community centers to make sure parents are well informed and can become advocates for their children.

PS4D will be hosting its Fourth Benefit Gala to benefit its College Fund Program to help more DREAMERS in the community to get a little closer to reaching their academic dream. This year’s Benefit Gala will be A Night Hollywood. The Gala will take place on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the South Norwalk Community Center - 98 South Main St. Norwalk, CT 06854. If you are interested on being part of this great event, or are looking for sponsorship opportunities you can reach out to Sandra Ochoa at Sandraochoa97@gmail.com, Maria Eugenia Valderrama at majemo95@hotmail.com, or Bessy Medina at bessymedina23@yahoo.com.