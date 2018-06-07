Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity

Don’t miss the international touring tribute show to the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band. From the streets of London in 1962 to arenas around the world, it’s the words concert audiences long to hear. ‘Ladies and Gentlemen… will you please welcome… The Rolling Stones!’ More than just the music, the show captures the magic of an actual concert experience. You will hear and relive the songs that span the group’s entire career – including “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Brown Sugar,” “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter” and many more! The show celebrates and recreates the look, sound and the attitude of the Rolling Stones in a highly acclaimed production showcasing the most authentic cast & costuming of its kind. While the original’s tours are years apart, you can step inside tonight and get some ‘Satisfaction’!