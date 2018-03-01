History comes alive in "All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic," a film by John Maher. This unique one-hour documentary is a virtual periodic table of elements that combine to create a joyous and provocative story about the “father of modern plastics.” In 1907, Leo Hendrik Baekeland, a Belgian-born American chemist, made one of the most transformative discoveries of the 20th century: Bakelite. It was the first wholly synthetic plastic and it ushered in an explosion of new man-made materials that marked the beginnings of our modern industrial age.



Following the film join in a discussion with a great grandson of Baekeland himself, Hugh Karraker, who is also the film’s executive producer. "All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic" is suitable for all audiences interested in the human drama that underlies history, science, business, and design—with the surprising twist that the nature of plastic reveals the nature of people.



This free program is offered as part of Fairfield County's Giving Day, a 24-hour online fundraiser sponsored by Fairfield County's Community Foundation. #FairfieldCountyGives #history