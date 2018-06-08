The Clairvoyants

Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series

Ridgefield Academy Family Series

Fresh from selling-out performances across the globe as part of The Illusionists, the World Champions of Mindreading open up a fabulous new world of mentalism and unique illusions. Their show offers amazingly entertaining elements of clairvoyance, modern masterpieces of trickery and unforgettable moments filled with thought-provoking fun! Thommy Ten & Amélie have astounded television audiences, including NBC’s “Americas Got Talent” where they finished in second place and bewitched and befuddled not only the millions of viewers at home but also the judges Heidi Klum, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.