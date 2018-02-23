Event calendar brought to you by
Munson's Chocolate & Easter Candy Fundraiser
Stratford Animal Control
225 Beacon Point Road
Stratford, CT
06615
USA
Munson's Chocolate & Easter Candy Fundraiser - Order Now!
All proceeds benefit the animals impounded at Stratford Animal Control.
Order Deadline at www.stratfordanimalrescue.org: 02/28/18
Order Pick-Up at Stratford Animal Control: 03/24/18 11am-3pm
Location: Stratford Animal Control 225 Beacon Point Road Stratford, CT 06615
Friday, 23 February, 2018
12:05 AM - 11:55 PM
Monday, 19 February, 2018
Tuesday, 20 February, 2018
Wednesday, 21 February, 2018
Thursday, 22 February, 2018
Friday, 23 February, 2018 View Series Overview
Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
