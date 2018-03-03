+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Pollinator Potluck ft. Steve Kress: Climate, Plankton, & Puffins

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

In this 2018 Year of the Bird, join Audubon scientist and founder of Project Puffin Steve Kress to learn how Atlantic Puffins are serving as sensitive indicators to climate-induced changes to the Gulf of Maine. He will also discuss how to create backyard sanctuaries for birds in a changing climate.

Attendees are encouraged to contribute appetizers or beverages to share! Desserts provided by Happiness Is...Catering and organic wine tasting provided by The Study Fine Wines & Spirits during cocktails and Q&A session.

Cocktail Hour 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. | Presentation 7:00-7:30 p.m.

To RSVP and to sign up to bring an appetizer or bottle of wine, contact Kim Gregory @ (203) 918‑5254 or staglanefarm@yahoo.com.

This FREE event is presented by: Greenwich Garden Club, Green Fingers Garden Club and Hortulus Conservation Committees along with: Audubon Greenwich & Audubon Greenwich Teen Board

Saturday, 03 March, 2018

Contact:

Kim Gregory

Phone: 2039185254
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

