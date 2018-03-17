“Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world.” - John Muir



Join me for a 3.3 mile yoga hike at People’s State Forest to celebrate International Forest Day and my birthday! Initially a strenuous to moderate hike, with an 800 ft ascent on steps cut into rocky ledges and a few boulders to climb before leveling out to a gentle hike. Two spectacular vistas will be worth the initial heart-pumping cardio workout under hemlocks and pines. This is the last winter hike before we welcome in the Spring equinox and muddy hiking season. There’s no such thing as "bad weather”, just inappropriate clothing/footwear. Adventure awaits for those prepared to safely enjoy the great outdoors!



Please visit my website for frequently asked questions and tips on winter hiking safety: https://nutmegyoga.wordpress.com/



Cost: $20

Your purchase includes this guided hike with trail facts on the flora and wildlife activity of the area, awareness of conservation efforts, standing yoga (no mats or yoga experience needed!), and one gourmet trail snack (hint: think cupcakes for my birthday and to welcome Spring).



Meet up location: Will be emailed upon receipt of ticket sale. This is an intimate group hike capped at 20 people so reserve your spot now. Solo hikers welcome!



A liability waiver will be provided at the start of the hike. A signed waiver is required for participation. Youth under 18 years of age must have a guardian’s signature to participate. Youth must have a guardian or adult present to participate.



#IntForestDay

http://www.fao.org/international-day-of-forests/en/