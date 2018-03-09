Free Family Yoga Hike at Stratton Brook State Park
Stratton Brook State Park
Stratton Brook State Park Simsbury, CT06604
FREE Family Yoga Hike to play in nature, observe traces of winter wildlife, and most importantly unplug from technology as part of National Day of Unplugging. Join me for a gentle hike and standing yoga poses along the way that is suitable to all levels of experience. Dress warmly and perhaps bring a warm beverage/snack to enjoy along the way.
