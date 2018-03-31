EASTER EGG HUNT

The St. Francis Episcopal Church Annual Easter Egg Event will be held on Saturday, March 31st, from 10:00 AM-Noon. Activities for children of all ages include Easter egg and cupcake decorating, face-painting, and other crafts. An egg hunt begins around 11:30 AM on the parish lawn. The Easter Egg Event will take place rain or shine. Join us at St. Francis Episcopal Church just 4 miles north of the Merritt Parkway. Everyone is welcome!