Hear from one of America’s five most-cited legal scholars, Akhil Reed Amar, as he discusses riveting issues of the day based in part on his recently published book, The Constitution Today.



For the first time in our lifetime — and for one of the few times in modern history — all four major federal institutions of power were in play in the last election. When the two national conventions met in 2016, Democrats had a real chance to win control of the House, Senate, Presidency, and Supreme Court. Instead, the Republicans swept the field and now control all four institutions, even though Donald Trump lost the national popular presidential vote.



Yale Law Professor Akhil Reed Amar will discuss the constitutional significance of all this and will touch upon a wide range of modern cases and controversies — from gun control to gay rights, from the electoral college to campaign finance to filibuster reform to presidential impeachments. Come prepared to ask any question you like about America’s constitutional system — past, present, and future.



About the speaker:

Akhil Reed Amar is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University, where he teaches constitutional law in both Yale College and Yale Law School. His newest book, The Constitution Today: Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era, was published in September 2016 and was named one of the top 10 nonfiction books of the year by Time magazine. In February 2017 he received the American Bar Foundation's annual Outstanding Scholar Award, and in April 2017 he received the Howard R. Lamar Award for distinguished service to Yale alumni.