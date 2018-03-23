+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Outdoor Adventures: Amphibian Amble, Session I

Stamford Museum and Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903-4023

Join in on this Spring favorite! Grab your flashlights, hiking boots, and discover some of the unique creatures that visit these vernal pools once a year to lay their eggs, like wood frogs, American toads, and spotted salamanders. Meets at the Overbrook Nature Center. 

Register early, this sells out every year! Pre-registration only. Recommended for ages 5 and older.

Call 203.977.6521 to register.

Friday, 23 March, 2018

Contact:

Sam Naring

Phone: 203.977.6521
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

SM&NC Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8

