Civility in Sports and Health with Dr. Rock Positano

Dr. Rock G. Positano, the much-honored doctor specializing in sports medicine, podiatry, and non-surgical foot and ankle medicine, will speak on Civility in Sports and Health on March 26th at The Ferguson Library.

Dr. Positano has been on staff at the Hospital for Special Surgery since 1991 and is nationally known for his non-surgical approach for the treatment of foot disorders. He serves in the capacity of Founder and Director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service as well as the Joe DiMaggio Sports Medicine Center.

Dr. Positano is the author of, "Dinner with DiMaggio." As told by Dr. Rock Positano, DiMaggio's closest confidante during the final years of his life, this memoir of a decade-long friendship reveals the very private DiMaggio as he really was, while serving up illumination stores and rare insights about the people in his life.

In addition to “Dinner with DiMaggio,” Dr. Positano has authored and edited numerous peer-reviewed articles and has served as the editor of 10 scientific and medical textbooks ranging from foot and ankle orthopedics to sports medicine. His thesis on Foot Health was approved with "Honors" and "With Distinction" by the faculty of the Yale School of Medicine.

Robert L. Dilenschneider, founder and president of The Dilenschneider Group, who conceived the idea for the series, said, “Incivility has become socially acceptable and commonplace. The lack of civility in every segment of society, from politics to academia, from the media to the blogosphere, from talk radio to the pulpit, has become a crippling epidemic that threatens the future of our country. Something must be done.”

For information about the series, call (203) 351-8231, or register online at www.fergusonlibrary.org