Meet the Author: Tim Tomlinson

Pequot Library welcomes NYU professor, Tim Tomlinson, to discuss his latest collection of short stories, "This Is Not Happening to You." Program includes a 30- to 40-minute author talk, Q & A, book sales and signing. Free and open to the public. Light hors d'oeuvres served.



Tomlinson is a co-founder of New York Writers Workshop and co-author of its popular text, “The Portable MFA in Creative Writing.” He is the author of the poetry collection "Requiem for the Tree Fort I Set on Fire." His work has been published in China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Australia, and anthologized in the “Brooklyn Poets Anthology, We Contain Multitudes: Twelve Years of Softblow,” and “Eternal Snow.” He is a member of Asia Pacific Writers & Translators. He teaches in the Global Liberal Studies Program at NYU.