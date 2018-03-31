Free Bleeding Control Classes on National Stop The Bleed Day

In recognition of National Stop The Bleed Day on March 31st, Stamford EMS and Stamford Hospital are partnering to offer Bleeding Control Basics classes that day at the Tully Health Center’s Brace Auditorium. The class teaches how to stop bleeding until medical help can arrive, providing proper bleeding control techniques that can save a life.

Uncontrolled bleeding can cause death in as little as 5-10 minutes. In a moment of serious bleeding, a bystander can become an initial responder, and potentially make all the difference for someone in their greatest time of need.

Stamford EMS and Stamford Hospital staff will present the course, offering two class session options, 10am and 2pm on Saturday, March 31st. In honor of National Stop The Bleed Day, the class is offered free of charge, but registration is required. Please visit http://www.stamfordems.org/program/bleeding-control-basics/ to sign up today.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with Stamford Hospital on this effort. In just one class, people can learn simple medical techniques to provide quick bleeding control and potentially save a life,” said Patricia Squires, Chief and CEO of Stamford EMS.

The Tully Health Center is located at 32 Strawberry Hill Ct. in Stamford, CT. For additional details please visit www.Stamfordems.org or call 203-252-2193. To learn more about National Stop The Bleed Day visit www.stopthebleedday.org

Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization, and Connecticut’s only CAAS accredited EMS agency. Responding to over 14,000 calls each year, the organization provides paramedic transport services for the city of Stamford, and provides contracted paramedic response to the town of Darien. Since it accepted responsibility for Stamford’s ambulance services in 1992, Stamford Emergency Medical Services has remained clearly focused in its mission to provide high quality, compassionate emergency care and education to the communities it serves. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit www.stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118.