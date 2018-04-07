Event calendar brought to you by
Saturday Morning Bird Walks at Audubon Greenwich
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Road
Greenwich, CT
06831
Join Ted Gilman for our weekly Saturday bird walks at Audubon Greenwich! The center's open fields, apple orchard, wetlands and woodlands provide great habitat for migrating birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers, thrushes, orioles and others. Binoculars will be available for those who don't have them. Meet in the Audubon Greenwich Parking Lot.
Walks are free and no RSVP is required, all levels of experience welcome! For more information contact Ted Gilman at tgilman@audubon.org or 203 930-1353
Saturday, 07 April, 2018
07:00 AM - 08:30 AM
Contact:
Ted Gilman
Phone: 12039301353
