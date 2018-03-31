Retrospectiva Dual - Art exhibition

“RETROSPECTIVA DUAL”

A retrospective painting series by artists Mayole Gonzalez and Fabian Cortes

March 25 - April 26, 2018

The Stamford Art Association is pleased to present "Retrospectiva Dual", a retrospective painting series by artists Mayole Gonzalez and Fabian Cortes.

Duality is the equilibrium of two complementary opposites coexisting in harmony and capable of transmuting with each other in necessary contrast to highlight their own identity.

This idea is the core of the retrospective showing 32 works created by these two artists.

The work, which will include pastels, acrylic and mixed media, has been created by two artists who share the same studio but work independently. Although one can see how some works reflect influences of each other, they both have their own very distinctive styles.

In a very interesting collaboration, the painting series will be enriched with text and poetry written for the series by the cultural group La Tertulia de Stamford.

Opening Reception Sabado, Marzo 31, 6 - 8 pm

Closing Reception Sabado, Abril 21, 6 - 8pm



Established in 1971, the Stamford Art Association is a nonprofit 501(3)c organization whose members include painters, sculptors, printmakers, photographers and multimedia artists. In its 47th year, our mission as an arts organization is to provide a forum where emerging and professional artists can discuss and exhibit their work within the community and compete in juried shows. The Association's Townhouse Gallery holds eight consecutive shows each year, two of which are solo exhibits and six are juried exhibits with prominent jurors from art schools, galleries and institutions in New York and surrounding areas, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Whitney Museum, Bruce Museum, and Museum of Modern Art. We host an international exhibit, the Faber Birren Color Award Show, and a High School Student Show for Fairfield County students. All artists, not just members, are welcome to submit their work for exhibits. Annual competitions draw submissions from local, regional, and national artists. The SAA also curates the 4 yearly "Art at the Ferguson" exhibits at the Ferguson Library. SAA is supported by grants from the Connecticut Commision on the Arts, the City of Stamford, the Kuriansky Foundation and generous donations from individual artists and friends.



The SAA Townhouse Gallery is open every Thursday/Friday 11-3 and Saturday/Sunday 12-3. Admission is free.



www.stamfordartassociation.org • 39 Franklin St. Stamford CT 06901

P: 203-325-1139 F: 203-359-1117 Email: stamfordartassn@optonline.net