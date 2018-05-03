Enjoy a fun night out at Adopt-A-Dog’s Spring Pawty, on Thursday, May 3rd. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich from 6pm to 10pm. The evening will consist of dinner, dancing, silent auction and more. The silent auction list will be revealed at a date closer to the event, but we can let you know that Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be providing a “Vodka for Dog People” raffle basket.

Individual tickets cost $275, and the prices for tables of eight and ten are $3,000 and $3,500 respectively, and includes recognition on our special event signage. Tickets for the event can be purchased online at adoptadog.org or by calling Adopt-A-Dog at 203-629-9494.

Tickets Available Now