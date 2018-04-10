Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford

Leapin’ lizards! Annie is coming back to Curtain Call for five weeks beginning March 30. Playing in The Kweskin Theatre, Stamford, this family classic will play evenings at 7:30pm as well as Saturday and Sundays at 2:00pm.

One of the best-loved musicals of all time brings to life the extraordinary story of an orphan who ends up in the lap of luxury. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.

Driven by her eternal optimism and spunky demeanor, Annie meets President Roosevelt, escapes the clutches of the greedy Miss Hannigan, and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Filled with unforgettable songs like “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” and “Tomorrow,” you won’t want to miss this revival of a classic, timeless tale!

“I am thrilled to bring this Tony Award-winning classic back to Stamford,” said Lou Ursone, Curtain Call’s executive director. “I have seen the show more times than I can count – including its original production at The Goodspeed Opera House – and I am still moved by its incredible score and its spirit of optimism,” Ursone added.



That original Goodspeed production transferred to Broadway for a remarkable run of nearly 2,500 performances garnering seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon. The beloved book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written.

“Charles Strouse is well-represented on Broadway and, oddly enough, Annie is the first of three consecutive musicals by him that we’re presenting here at Curtain Call. Our June production ofSuperman and our August production of Bye, Bye Birdie both include music by Strouse,” Ursone said.

Curtain Call’s production, directed by Jeffrey Bianco, features a cast of nearly 50 with Madeline Galgano starring in the title role. Music direction is by Peter Randazzo, choreography by Caitlin Roberts, set design by Peter Barbieri, Jr., lighting design by Hayley Moretti, with costumes by Meriel Cornell, Megan Latte Ormond and Mary Joan Wright.



The cast, in addition to Galgano, includes: Maddy Alecia, Laura Blackwell, Emmy Brennan, Lucas Cafaro, Alexandra Cahr, Quincy Carson, Ali Chodash, Kristina DeLelle, Scott Ferrara, Robert Geils, Jean Gray, Sydney Gusick, Eva Simone Halperin, Jim Hisey, Adeline Horne, Grace Huber, Tanner Jansen, Colby Kipnes, Maggie Lockwood, Molly Lyons, Adelaide Meny, Darin Meny, Mackenzie Mercer, Amanda Miller, Tony Morello, Anessa Morris, Kristin Morrow, Quinn Mulvey, Brooke Lynn Murray, April Elle Nuovo, Paul Naclerio, Katie Priscott, Owen Priscott, Helen Samoskevich, Lidiia Satunkina, Maria Sharavarnyk, Sydney Sibilia, Chloe Simner, Camella Sirico, Russ Sirico, Janele Skolinsky, Samantha Sperling, Massiah Sterling, Austin Tovar, Marianne Vass, Nora Watson and Virgil Watson.

Performances will be held Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30PM as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2PM. There are also two Thursday evenings at 7:30pm April 19 and 26. Doors open one half hour before show time in The Kweskin Theatre, at The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT. Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for senior citizens and $17.5 for students and children. Box Office: 203-461-6358 x 36 or on the web at www.curtaincallinc.com.

The remainder of Curtain Call's 27th season includes A Comedy of Tenors and Superman the Musical. Comedy nights, concerts and interactive murder mysteries are also on tap. More information is available at www.curtaincallinc.com or by calling 203-329-8207. Curtain Call is the non-profit community-based theatre company in residence at The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue in Stamford. Year-round productions and workshops are presented by and for area residents in The Kweskin Theatre and The Dressing Room Theatre.



Curtain Call was voted Fairfield County's BEST LOCAL THEATRE GROUP ten years running in the Annual Readers' Poll of The Fairfield County Weekly and has received similar BEST OF awards from Stamford Magazine and StamfordPlus magazine for 2008 through 2017. Curtain Call received The Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2011 and the ACE Award for Excellence in Arts & Culture from the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County.