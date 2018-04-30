+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Celebration for the launch of the New Play Forum

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

Celebrate the launch of the New Play Forum, a new-works theater company, at a "friend- and fun-raiser" with special performances by Stamford residents Guy Fortt and Frank Mastrone of Broadway fame and others. Food by local restaurants and wines by Val's Putnam Wines & Liquors. Fortt was featured in The Color Purple on Broadway, and Mastrone's extensive Broadway credits include Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Saturday Night Fever, Jekyll & Hyde, and Big. UpStage at the Palace, Stamford Center for the Arts. www.newplayforum.org

Monday, 30 April, 2018

Contact:

Laura Stuart

Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

: $20 before April 16, $25 after April 16, $35 at

