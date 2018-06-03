Scavenger Hunt

Event calendar brought to you by
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
Website:
Click to Visit
Participants will solve the riddles and unlock the mysteries in this unforgettable tour of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, inside and out. Visitors will search for some of the most mysterious symbols, architectural details, objects, and history, and find the clues, which will often be hidden in plain sight. Participants will need to bring their A-Game and power of observation to win the top prize! Children must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.
Sunday, 03 June, 2018
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Contact:
Susan Gilgore
Phone: 2038389799
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Friday, 30 March, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
Forest Easter Egg Adventure All Day
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
EASTER EGG HUNT 10:00 AM
Aligned with Source, An Interactive Workshop & Meditation: Annaita Gandhy 10:30 AM
Free Bleeding Control Classes on National Stop The Bleed Day 02:00 PM
Retrospectiva Dual - Art exhibition 06:00 PM
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM
Monday, 11 June, 2018
SilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing 10:45 AM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
Forest Easter Egg Adventure All Day Friday, 30 March, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Sunday, 01 April, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Monday, 02 April, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
EASTER EGG HUNT 10:00 AM Tuesday, 01 May, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Monday, 30 April, 2018
Celebration for the launch of the New Play Forum 06:30 PM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
Free Bleeding Control Classes on National Stop The Bleed Day 02:00 PM
Sunday, 15 April, 2018
Romantic Masters and Their Muses 02:00 PM Thursday, 26 April, 2018
Audubon CT Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit (Honoring Ted Gilman & Holt Thrasher) 06:00 PM Sunday, 03 June, 2018
Scavenger Hunt 02:00 PM Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
Wellness Wednesdays: Overcome Depression and Fatigue 07:00 PM Thursday, 07 June, 2018
Spirit of Hope Benefit 06:00 PM Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Norwalk Now City Hunt 10:30 AM Monday, 30 April, 2018
Celebration for the launch of the New Play Forum 06:30 PM Monday, 11 June, 2018
SilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing 10:45 AM Friday, 30 March, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM