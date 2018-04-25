Event calendar brought to you by
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Cosmic Abstracts” featuring the otherworldly art of New York painter, Charles Gulbrandsen. His exhibit runs April 3 - 28. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 25 April, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 03 April, 2018
Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
Thursday, 05 April, 2018
Friday, 06 April, 2018
Saturday, 07 April, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
