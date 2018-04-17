Pequot Presents: The Oscars The Shape of Water

Bring your own refreshments and enjoy the 2018 Oscar-nominated films at Pequot Library. Special evening screening. General seating. No reservation required. Free and open to the public.
Best Picture Winner: The Shape of Water (R*, 2 hr 3 min) Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab's classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with her new friend, she soon learns that its fate and very survival lies in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist.
*Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity, violence and language
Additional Afternoon Matinee Screenings 3:30pm Wednesday, April 11: The Shape of Water (R, 2 hr 3 min) Wednesday, April 18: Lady Bird (R, 1hr 34 min) Wednesday, April 25: The Post (PG-13, 1hr 56min) Wednesday, May 2: Call Me by Your Name (R, 2hr 2min) Wednesday, May 9: Phantom Thread (R, 2hr 10min) Wednesday, May 16: Get Out (R, 1hr 44min)
