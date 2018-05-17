Emerging Artists Concert: Madison Howard, Cellist

Support your local artists! Pequot Library is proud to partner with Music for Youth in this concert series. Each artist is an emerging and extraordinary talent who is either attending a music conservatory program or in the process of applying. Pequot Library is proud to offer these world-class musicians a stage to showcase their talents to the local community. Artists for the 2018 series will be selected from the finalists of the Music for Youth Marianne Liberatore Scholarship Competition. Free and open to the public. No registration required. Light refreshments served.

About the Artist:

Madison Howard studies cello performance with Caroline Stinson at the Pre-college Division of the Juilliard School. Madison is the 1st prize recipient of several music competitions, including the International Grande Music Competition; the National Young Artists Chamber Music & Ensemble Competition; the American Chamber Orchestra Competition; the Concerto Competition of Norwalk Symphony Orchestra Young Artist’s Festival; and the Musical Club of Hartford High School String Competition. She is also the 2nd prize recipient of the Stamford Philharmonic Concerto Competition for Young Artists and the Renee B. Fisher Competition for Young Pianists. Madison has served as the principal cellist of the Juilliard School Pre-college Cello Choir as well as the Juilliard School Pre-college String Ensemble. She has performed in Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center, and Merkin Concert Hall. Madison has participated in Aspen Music Festival, Bowdoin International Music Festival, Orford Music Festival, and Summit International Music Festival. Madison is a senior at Hopkins School. She is the captain of the Hopkins’ debating team and a varsity squash player.