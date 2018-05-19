From Broadway to Hollywood: 100 years of song

The next event of the Sounds Good concert series will take place on Saturday, May 19th, 2018, at 7 p.m. featuring songs from Broadway to Hollywood. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students.

This year’s annual concert will feature compositions by Kander and Ebb, Meredith Willson, Frank Loesser, Henry Mancini, Noel Coward, and Stephen Sondheim, and others. Besides Broadway musicals, there will be songs from favorite hit movies!

Ellen Zimmer Lewis, Sarah Bleasdale, Jim Fredericks and Richard Weidlich headline this annual crowd pleaser with credits that include regional theatre, European tours, and performances with symphonies across the U.S. and Europe. Darin Lewis, an award-winning musician, conductor and composer, is the musical director of this concert.

Come and enjoy an evening of songs from some of the greatest composers and lyricists in a beautiful space with outstanding acoustics. To paraphrase Sondheim, “Something appealing, something appalling, something for everyone…music tonight!”