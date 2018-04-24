Special Education Law and Advocacy Parent Workshop

The Law Office of Lawrence W. Berliner, LLC announces a free workshop for parents of children with special needs titled “Special Education Law and Advocacy Workshop: Engaging Parents in their Child’s Educational Journey.”

The speakers are Lawrence W. Berliner, Special Education Law Attorney, and Allie Grafman, Special Education Advocate and Consultant.

This hands-on workshop will take place on April 24, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Nathanael B. Greene Community Center in the Menunkatuck Room, located at 32 Church Street in Guilford, Conn. It is free and open to the public.

Parents will learn proactive strategies to effectively advocate for their child’s rights.

Topics will include:

Children’s basic special education rights

IEP and PPT Annual Review – How to help parents advocate for their child’s success

Turning Point: What to do when your child is struggling and the school is not responding to your child’s needs

School Refusal and Anxiety Issues

How to Re-engage your child in a supportive learning environment

The roles of lawyer and advocate in the special education process – a collaborative effort

To register for the workshop, please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at Law Office of Lawrence W. Berliner, LLC at (203)-255-0582 or rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com .

Lawrence Berliner is a statewide special education and disability rights law attorney with offices in Guilford, Conn and Westport, Conn. Attorney Berliner has been representing children with disabilities and their families for 35 years and founded the Law Office of Lawrence W. Berliner, LLC in 2011.

Allie Grafman is a special education advocate and educational consultant at Collaborative Advocacy Associates and has been working with families for the past five years. She is a former public school special education administrator and teacher with extensive knowledge of the public school process.