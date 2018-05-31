365 Lukes Wood Road New Canaan, CT06840 United States
Learn how to elevate your voice and views to create change! Held in partnership with Grace Farms Foundation. Nonprofit staff and board members are invited to join us for Fairfield County’s Advocacy Day to:
Boost your advocacy skills
Hear success stories from local nonprofits
Build your network
For more information, please visit: https://fccfoundation.org/event/fairfield-countys-advocacy-day/
