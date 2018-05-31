+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Fairfield County's Advocacy Day

Grace Farms

365 Lukes Wood Road
 New Canaan, CT 06840
United States

Learn how to elevate your voice and views to create change! Held in partnership with Grace Farms Foundation. Nonprofit staff and board members are invited to join us for Fairfield County’s Advocacy Day to:

  • Boost your advocacy skills
  • Hear success stories from local nonprofits
  • Build your network

 

For more information, please visit: https://fccfoundation.org/event/fairfield-countys-advocacy-day/

Thursday, 31 May, 2018

Contact:

Maria Flores

Categories:

