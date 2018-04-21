Stamford Symphony Presents: Tchaikovsky & Saint-Saens
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
April 21, 2018 at 8 pm & April 22 at 3 pm
Experience trailblazing female talent at the April concerts featuring Guest Conductor Rei Hotoda, Composer Vivian Fung and Pianist Cecile Licad.
Fung String Sonfonietta
Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor
LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.
JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kinds under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.
CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org
*****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Saturday, 21 April, 2018
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 203 325 1407 x 14
Cost:Tickets start at $25
