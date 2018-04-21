+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Stamford Symphony Presents: Tchaikovsky & Saint-Saens

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

April 21, 2018 at 8 pm & April 22 at 3 pm

 Experience trailblazing female talent at the April concerts featuring Guest Conductor  Rei Hotoda, Composer  Vivian Fung and Pianist  Cecile Licad.

 

Fung                   String Sonfonietta

Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor           

Tchaikovsky      Symphony No. 5 in E minor

 LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kinds under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

*****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Saturday, 21 April, 2018

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 203 325 1407 x 14
Tickets start at $25

