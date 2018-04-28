+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Day to Night Gala Preview

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Be among the first to see Jennings Beach, Fairfield, Day to Night and tour Stephen Wilkes’ extraordinary Day to Night works. Enjoy Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Matt Storch of Match Restaurant, Match Burger Lobster and NOM EEZ. Live music by Chris Coogan.

JENNINGS BEACH, FAIRFIELD, DAY TO NIGHT is a large-scale photograph created by acclaimed photographer Stephen Wilkes of Westport. In one photograph, shot in August 2017, Wilkes captured life along Fairfield’s beloved beachfront.

Saturday, 28 April, 2018

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
$150-500

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

