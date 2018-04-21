Discovery Fair for Toddlers and Preschoolers

Toddlers, preschoolers and their parents are invited to attend the Early Childhood Discovery Fair, a guided, hands-on morning of fun and exploration. Activity stations will include: paper-making, paint mixology, clay & wire, transparent collage, obstacle course, wood sculptures, wind tunnel, ramps and sensory tables. The day will end in a sing-a-long.

For more information or to register to attend, please visit: www.countryschool.net/discoveryfair. Registrants will receive a complimentary small tote bag to take home their creations.

The Discovery Fair will be held rain or shine. Dress for mess!

The event location is 635 Frogtown rd, New Canaan, CT at New Canaan Country School's Early Childhood Building.

Bring your toddler or preschooler for a morning of fun and discovery!