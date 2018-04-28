Fierce & Flirty Movement Workshop
For the Sassy, Shy-Who-Want-To-Break-Loose, or Confident... NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!
Tiffany Wilson will teach you flirty movements to boost your confidence in a judgement free zone! All levels welcome! Let's have some fun moving those hips, forming those lines, flipping your hair while being sexy and fierce!
Bring a friend along!!
*Heels (with ankle support) encouraged but not mandatory as comfort is priority.
**$30 if you purchase by midnight the night before, or $40 at the door.**
Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30/prepay $40/at the door
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 04/27/2018
