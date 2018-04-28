+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Fierce & Flirty Movement Workshop

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

For the Sassy, Shy-Who-Want-To-Break-Loose, or Confident... NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!

Tiffany Wilson will teach you flirty movements to boost your confidence in a judgement free zone! All levels welcome! Let's have some fun moving those hips, forming those lines, flipping your hair while being sexy and fierce!

Bring a friend along!!

*Heels (with ankle support) encouraged but not mandatory as comfort is priority.

**$30 if you purchase by midnight the night before, or $40 at the door.**

!!Click here to purchase tickets!!

Saturday, 28 April, 2018

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$30/prepay $40/at the door

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 04/27/2018

