Safety Training For Summer Camp Counselors and Lifeguards

Stamford EMS is offering a safety training class for those planning to become summer camp counselors and lifeguards. The skills learned in this course will teach participants to recognize cardiac arrest, perform CPR, relieve choking and learn how to use an AED. Participants will receive a course completion card that is valid for two years.

Help build your qualifications. This American Heart Association Heartsaver® CPR AED class will be offered on Tuesday, May 22nd from 6:00-9:00pm at Stamford EMS headquarters, located at 684 Long Ridge Road in Stamford, CT. The cost is $60 and registration is open. Hurry, limited seats remain, visit: https://stamfordems.enrollware.com/enroll?id=1900208 to sign up today.

“There is a lot of responsibility that comes with becoming a camp counselor and lifeguard,” said Patricia Squires, Chief and CEO of Stamford EMS. “A big part of those roles is protecting others, and that means being prepared in the event of an emergency. This class provides the tools needed to make camp, and our pools and beaches, a safer place.”

For additional information, visit www.StamfordEMS.org or contact Jessica Anderson, Jessica.Anderson@stamfordems.org or call 203-252-2193.

Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization, and Connecticut’s only CAAS accredited EMS agency. Responding to over 14,000 calls each year, the organization provides paramedic transport services for the city of Stamford, and provides contracted paramedic response to the town of Darien. Since it accepted responsibility for Stamford’s ambulance services in 1992, Stamford Emergency Medical Services has remained clearly focused in its mission to provide high quality, compassionate emergency care and education to the communities it serves. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit www.stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118.