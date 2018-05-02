Swing 6-week Series

Swing is fun, fast and easy to learn. This no-partner-required class series will get you ready for the dance floor with cool moves and fancy footwork. Bob Blank will make sure that you have the steps to make dancing swing easy and fun.



Join us for 6 weeks starting 5/2, ending 6/6

Class meets every Wednesday 730-825 for 6 weeks.

For Beginners or those who want to polish their basic steps!

$95 early-bird at least one week prior to class start, otherwise $105. All sales final. No refunds for missed classes.



