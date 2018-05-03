+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Ghost face Killah from Wu-Tang

Wall Street Theater

71 Wall Street
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Ghostface Killah (born Dennis Coles, May 9, 1970) is a rapper and member of the hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan.

Thursday, 03 May, 2018

Contact:

Jeanne Moore

Phone: 203-283-5290
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$30.00 General Admission $100.00 VIP

