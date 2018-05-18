Connecticut's Got Talent Winners Show starring Riki Stevens

Riki Stevens is a singer, songwriter and aspiring recording artist. She is born and in south Norwalk. She has been performing in harlem and Brooklyn NY for the past 3 years. Growing her confidence by writing her own music and working on projects with hip hop artist Pharohe Monch who recently brought her on his mini 2017 tour. She’s also sang small parts on stages with the musicians from Grateful Dead, Renee Nuerville from the 90’s duo Źhane and many uprising artist. Riki is real, vulnerable and has something to say. With her versatile vocal ability she seeks to sing on many stages around the world, capturing hearts and minds with her number one love; music.