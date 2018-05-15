Early Childhood Exploration at Whitby

Let your child's curiosity guide the way at our springtime Early Childhood Exploration event! On Tuesday, May 15, toddlers, preschoolers and kindergarteners are invited to Whitby's campus for a morning filled with hands-on activities and exploration.

Hands-on activity centers will include Art, Spanish, Movement, and a variety of sensorial Montessori materials that are used in our early childhood classrooms. Plus children will enjoy live entertainment from Whitby's own music teacher, Mr. Vinny! Activities will held in one of Whitby's Primary classrooms, a space that is designed to foster exploration, order, movement and freedom of choice. The adjacent outdoor play area will also be open for children's enjoyment.

This event is free and open to the public — be sure to register if you plan on attending the event.

https://www.whitbyschool.org/explore