May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Abstract Color and Texture” featuring the abstract acrylics and oils of Northport, Long Island native and Fairfield resident, Ginabeth Culbertson. Her exhibit runs May 1 – 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Thursday, 31 May, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 05 May, 2018
Tuesday, 08 May, 2018
Wednesday, 09 May, 2018
Thursday, 10 May, 2018
Friday, 11 May, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
