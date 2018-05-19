+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Norwalk Symphony presents Mozart's 'Figaro'

Norwalk Concert Hall

125 East Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06851

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (NSO) led by Music Director Jonathan Yates finishes its season with an intimate, semi-staged, production of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.”   Christopher Mirto, who stage-directed Bizet’s “Carmen” and Puccini’s “La Bohème” in seasons past returns to bring this beloved opera brilliantly to life. For the production, Maestro Yates has assembled a dream cast of accomplished young opera stars.

Saturday, 19 May, 2018

Contact:

Kate Altman

Phone: 203-956-6771
Website: Click to Visit

