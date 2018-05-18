Art After Dark - Live DJ & Drawing in the Galleries

Start off your weekend with a night of creating, mingling, adult libations, and fun! Get inspired by our current exhibition Birds in Art 2017. Enjoy a live DJ and video performance by artist Michael Barraco, grab a drink and sketch in our museum galleries. Wine and small bites will be served. Artists of all skill levels are welcome, basic art supplies will be provided but feel free to bring your own materials! Drinks and small bites will be served | Ages 21+. Members: $20 | Non-members: $25. Director's Circle: FREE. For more information visit www.stamfordmuseum.org, call Jan Parry 203-977-6536 or jparry@stamfordmuseum.org

The Stamford Museum & Nature Center offers unique adult programming that brings together friends, ideas, and experts from near and far for fun and engaging evenings.