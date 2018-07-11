Event calendar brought to you by
Salsa Beginner II w/ Kim Charles
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
This class will continue to teach shines, foot patterns and partner work to any beginner who knows their basics! With consistent & dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED!
Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
08:30 PM - 09:25 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
